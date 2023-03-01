Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $306.00. 129,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,880. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EPAM Systems

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.