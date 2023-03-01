Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,004 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.23% of Spotify Technology worth $38,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 524,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,509. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $160.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.