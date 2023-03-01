Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $60,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.44. 2,155,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

