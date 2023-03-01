Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $108.38 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $108,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.30. The stock had a trading volume of 985,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.68. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,086 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

