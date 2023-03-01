Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.57% of Charles Schwab worth $738,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 356,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 116.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,200,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,600. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

