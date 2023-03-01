Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 2.15% of Twilio worth $274,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

TWLO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 2,053,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,341. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

