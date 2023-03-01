Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Roblox Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. 5,118,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,634,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

