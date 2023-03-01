FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.28. 166,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.57.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

