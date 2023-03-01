flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 134.6% in February

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the January 31st total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, flatexDEGIRO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of FNNTF remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

