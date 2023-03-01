Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Fisker Price Performance

NYSE FSR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 3,961,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,749. Fisker has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at $4,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $5,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fisker by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 298,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSR. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

