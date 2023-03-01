First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FKU stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

