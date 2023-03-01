First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FKU stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $40.42.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.
