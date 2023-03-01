First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.