First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
