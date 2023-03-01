First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

