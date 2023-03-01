First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the January 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 28,607 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,475,000 after purchasing an additional 964,997 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

