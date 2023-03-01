First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.30. 4,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter.

