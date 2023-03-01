First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.30. 4,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
