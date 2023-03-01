First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FMHI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 18,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

