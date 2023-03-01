First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

