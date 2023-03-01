First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.81.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
