First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,460 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 122,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,768. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
