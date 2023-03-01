First Trust Advisors LP Sells 78,105 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $295,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.94. 2,672,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,128. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

