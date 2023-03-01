First Trust Advisors LP Has $303.81 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 314,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of 3M worth $303,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.13. 3,280,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

