First Trust Advisors LP Has $253.23 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 412,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of EOG Resources worth $253,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EOG Resources Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. 2,686,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,223. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
