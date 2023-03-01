First Trust Advisors LP Has $253.23 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 412,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of EOG Resources worth $253,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. 2,686,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,223. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

