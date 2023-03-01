First Trust Advisors LP Has $243.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Fortinet worth $243,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

FTNT traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,790. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

