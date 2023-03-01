First Trust Advisors LP Buys 666,567 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Cummins worth $413,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.42. 720,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.58. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

