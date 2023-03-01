First Trust Advisors LP Buys 201,081 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $220,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,056,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,455,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $561.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

