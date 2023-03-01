First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,716,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

