First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $25.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.11. 9,550,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 680.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.