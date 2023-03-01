First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,571 shares during the period. Eventbrite makes up 2.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Eventbrite worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 21.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $994.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eventbrite

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.