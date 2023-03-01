First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $644,000 Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206,502 shares during the quarter. Viad accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Viad worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viad by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viad by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

VVI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $513.03 million, a PE ratio of 215.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

