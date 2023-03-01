First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $14.49 Million Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the period. Clearwater Paper comprises approximately 5.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 2.30% of Clearwater Paper worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 89,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Stories

