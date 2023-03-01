First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 3.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 544,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

