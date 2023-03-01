First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 69.6% in February

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of First National stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.60. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get First National alerts:

First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First National during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First National during the third quarter worth about $185,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in First National during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in First National during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First National in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Featured Stories

