First National Bank of Omaha Sells 5,088 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,988,000 after acquiring an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.99. 2,202,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,668. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.