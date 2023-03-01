First National Bank of Omaha Sells 11,921 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,996. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

