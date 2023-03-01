First National Bank of Omaha Sells 10,132 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

BR traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.03. 155,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,416. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

