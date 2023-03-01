First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.80. 419,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,175. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

