First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 6,970 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,009. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

