First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $478.09. The company had a trading volume of 972,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,703. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

