First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 6.4 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $13.09 on Wednesday, reaching $192.66. 5,912,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,546. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

