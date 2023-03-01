First National Bank of Omaha Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,240,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $270.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

