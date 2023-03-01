First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

