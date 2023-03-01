First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.4% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $322,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,153,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.79. The stock had a trading volume of 557,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

