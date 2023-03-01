First Manhattan Co. Sells 289,916 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,916 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $178,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,078. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

