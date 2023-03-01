First Manhattan Co. Sells 18,920 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,612 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.0 %

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. 1,414,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

