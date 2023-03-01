First Manhattan Co. Sells 11,464 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.50. 232,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.41. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

