First Manhattan Co. Sells 10,502 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $39,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.60 and a 200 day moving average of $341.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $249.05 and a 52-week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.25.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.