First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $155,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

ICE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,323. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

