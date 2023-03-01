First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. 916,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

