First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.90. 2,504,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.24 and its 200-day moving average is $360.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

