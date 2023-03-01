First Manhattan Co. Has $92.05 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $92,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 437,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

