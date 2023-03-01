First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 537.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.10% of Linde worth $126,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.63. 2,010,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.33. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $356.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

