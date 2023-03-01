First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Keysight Technologies worth $212,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $156.15. 577,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,026. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.